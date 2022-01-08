National MP attends anti-mandate, anti-lockdown protest

Source: 1News

A National MP has attended an anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protest in Whanganui, posting photos of herself at the event on social media.

Harete Hipango with Voices for Freedom protestors in Whanganui

Harete Hipango with Voices for Freedom protestors in Whanganui (Source: Facebook/Harete Hipango)

Harete Hipango, list MP in Whanganui, on Saturday posted the image of herself, along with two other images of Voices for Freedom protesters to her Facebook page.

In the caption which accompanied the photos Hipango said she had been “out & about” in Whanganui, and that “division” had been “driven into people & places that should not be”.

Harete Hipango's Facebook post.

Harete Hipango's Facebook post. (Source: 1News)

“A place & people who ought treasure freedoms of movement, choice & speech before being banned & branded as 'hate speech/speakers' misinformers & insurgents ('anti-vaxers')(sic).”

In the selfie Hipango shared, protesters can be seen holding signs which read “Kiwis united vaxxed and unvaxxed”, “lockdowns destroy livelihoods”, and “it’s not about health it’s about control”.

The post on Facebook has since been deleted.

1News has approached National for comment.

