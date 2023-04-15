Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband named guardian of their twins

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has been named guardian ad litem of their twins.

The 54-year-old star was still in dispute with her ex-husband - who she split from in 2016 after 10 years of marriage - over the care of their 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley when she passed away earlier this year.

However, after a hearing in Los Angeles last week, where Michael's lawyer Scott Rahn said he was "ready, able and willing to protect their interests" and represent the twins in the family's trust battle, Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto granted the request, People reports.

During the hearing the judge asked Lockwood, if he had any pre-existing relationships with the parties involved in the case.

His lawyer replied: "Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved. He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins'] interests."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers for the twins' grandmother Priscilla Presley and sister Riley Keough had no objections.

Both Harper and Finley have signed forms consenting to their father being their guardian ad litem.

Michael filed the petition in March, explaining: "The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.

"There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue."

Michael will now be able to represent the twins' interests at the upcoming probate court hearing regarding Lisa Marie's estate.