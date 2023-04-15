Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband named guardian of their twins

9:49pm
Singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood in 2015.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood in 2015. (Source: Getty)

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has been named guardian ad litem of their twins.

The 54-year-old star was still in dispute with her ex-husband - who she split from in 2016 after 10 years of marriage - over the care of their 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley when she passed away earlier this year.

However, after a hearing in Los Angeles last week, where Michael's lawyer Scott Rahn said he was "ready, able and willing to protect their interests" and represent the twins in the family's trust battle, Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto granted the request, People reports.

During the hearing the judge asked Lockwood, if he had any pre-existing relationships with the parties involved in the case.

His lawyer replied: "Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved. He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins'] interests."

Lawyers for the twins' grandmother Priscilla Presley and sister Riley Keough had no objections.

Both Harper and Finley have signed forms consenting to their father being their guardian ad litem.

Michael filed the petition in March, explaining: "The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.

"There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue."

Michael will now be able to represent the twins' interests at the upcoming probate court hearing regarding Lisa Marie's estate.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE

More Stories

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

His devastated bandmates announced his passing on their official Facebook page.

7:53am

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two stars broke up "a few weeks ago", but that the split was amicable.

Sun, Apr 9

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies at 46

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies at 46

Sat, Apr 8

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Fri, Apr 7

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Tue, Apr 4

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

Fri, Mar 31

3:23

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Candida auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Thu, Mar 23

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Fri, Jan 20

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

9:49pm

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband named guardian of their twins

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband named guardian of their twins

9:21pm

Waikanae driver tries to dodge police stop but causes crash instead

Waikanae driver tries to dodge police stop but causes crash instead

8:28pm

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

8:15pm

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

7:36pm

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions
1
2
3
4
5
6