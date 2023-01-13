Jackson family lead tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

The Jackson family have led tributes to Lisa Marie Presley, musician and daughter of Elvis, who died after being rushed to hospital after a reported cardiac arrest today.

In a post to Instagram, the Jackson's shared a picture of Presley and Michael Jackson, who she was married to between 1994 and 1996.

The caption read: "Condolences to the family and loved ones of Lisa Marie Presley."

The King of Queens actress Leah Remini said on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" by the news.

"Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.

"May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.

"Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers," she said.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who was a long-time friend of Presley’s, said he was struggling to find the words to express his grief.

“There is heartbreak, and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP,” he said.

Actor John Travolta also paid tribute to Presley on Instagram: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you, but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," he said.

Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father's brooding charisma — the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice — and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.

She even formed direct musical ties with her father, joining her voice to such Elvis recordings as In the Ghetto and Don't Cry Daddy, a mournful ballad which had reminded him of the early death of his mother (and Lisa Marie's grandmother), Gladys Presley.

Her birth, nine months exactly after her parent's wedding, was international news and her background was rarely far from her mind. With the release, last year of Baz Luhrmann's major musical feature Elvis, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley had been attending red carpets and award shows alongside stars from the film.

She was at the Golden Globes this week, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived, and died — on January 8 to celebrate her father's birth anniversary.