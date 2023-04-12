Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings

Moment of truth for the Hurricanes.

1. Chiefs

Bye. Record: 6-0. No change. Table position: 2.

Four teams having byes at the weekend (Easter by the way), and next weekend, as the season attempts to build momentum, was, how shall I put this? Odd. It was a good bye weekend for the Chiefs and their coach Clayton McMillan, though, who may have watched with some satisfaction as the Hurricanes, having taken an unassailable four-tries-to-one lead against the Highlanders in Dunedin, lost their bonus point when Billy Harmon scored a try for the home side with four minutes remaining. It means that the Chiefs have lost their No.1 position to the Canes, but they remain level on 27 competition points having played one fewer match. They travel to Wellington to play their top-of-the-table rivals on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Hurricanes

Beat Highlanders 29-14. Record: 6-1. Up 4. Table position: 1.

Just about did everything right (see above) to set themselves up for a pivotal clash at Sky Stadium. They beat the Highlanders comfortably thanks to starring roles from halfbacks Cam Roigard and Jamie Booth, both of whom displayed their pace in either scoring a brilliant individual try (Roigard) or making a brilliant assist (Booth). However, questions remain about their ability against the top New Zealand teams. They still have to play the Crusaders and Blues (once each) and Chiefs (twice). We’ll learn more on Saturday.

3. Brumbies

Beat Reds 52-24. Record: 6-1. Down 1. Table position: 3.

Pretenders or contenders? After they sent their B team to Christchurch to play the Crusaders in round five, presumably because they knew they had little chance of victory, it’s difficult to tell. That’s their only loss of the season, though, and maybe it’s all part of Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham’s master plan.

4. Blues

ADVERTISEMENT

Beat Rebels 54-17. Record 4-3. Up 6. Table position: 5

Beauden Barrett is undoubtedly crucial to the Blues chances of going one better than last season, but just as important is wing Mark Telea. Telea was rested for the Chiefs match in round six and the Blues badly missed the cutting edge he provides. On a cold and wet night in Melbourne, Telea scored a second-half double - the second try thanks to two brilliant kicks from Barrett, and all was right with the Blues again. Barrett, under pressure to perform, showed glimpses of his talent, saying afterwards he knows there are “a few doubters around”. “I just wanted to get back out here and enjoy my footy, the big boys gave me an opportunity to do that on the front foot,” he said.

5. Fijian Drua

Bye. Record: 3-3. Down 1. Table position: 7.

Another team on a bye at Easter (why couldn’t the organisers spread them out for goodness sake?), the Drua play the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night.

Mark Telea celebrates his second try with Beauden Barrett, right, in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

6. Moana Pasifika

ADVERTISEMENT

Lost to Crusaders 21-38. Record: 0-7. Up 6. Table position: 12.

After making life difficult for the Highlanders’ defence a week earlier, blockbusting Moana wing Timoci Tavatavanawai did the same against the Crusaders. Built like a utility vehicle with traction to match, the flying Fijian is one of the form wings of the competition. Midfielder Levi Aumua was another handful. Both should be relishing Moana’s match against the Reds in Apia on Friday afternoon – it should be quite the occasion despite the team’s struggles this season.

7. Crusaders

Beat Moana Pasifika 38-21. Record: 5-2. Down 4. Table position 4.

Richie Mo’unga’s celebration of his 100th match for the Crusaders almost turned into the dampest of damp squibs in Christchurch thanks to Moana Pasifika’s determination and occasional inspiration. There is no doubt that Scott Robertson would have targeted five competition points here but the match was in the balance until Willi Heinz finished off a breakout try sparked by a delicious offload by Melani Nanai with a couple of minutes remaining. This was an inexperienced line-up for the defending champions, though, who will head to this weekend’s bye on a 5-0 streak.

8. Force

Bye. Record 2-4. Down 1. Table position 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do the Force have their fans in Perth, a beautiful but far-away city with its toes dipped in the Indian Ocean? Possibly. Are they relevant to New Zealanders or the game here? Apart from former All Black Jeremy Thrush, tempted out of retirement for another lap of the track, probably not.

9. Waratahs

Bye. Record: 1-5. Down 1. Table position: 11.

An underwhelming side have a chance to double their win tally for the season when they host the Force, one above them on 10th, on Saturday.

10. Highlanders

Lost to Hurricanes 14-29. Record: 3-4. Down 5. Table position: 6

Shout outs to second-five Thomas Umaga-Jensen and No8. Hugh Renton, two bright and extremely hard-hitting sparks in an otherwise gloomy and sparsely attended Forsyth-Barr Stadium. Overall, another disappointing effort from the southerners, with halfback Folau Fakatava overplaying his hand at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Reds

Lost to Brumbies 24-52. Record: 2-5. Down 2. Table position: 8.

The Reds, clinging on to the final playoff spot, are currently Australia’s second-best performing team of the competition, a detail unlikely to satisfy the employers of coach Brad Thorn. There are rumours that Thorn’s position is under threat and that Friday’s game against Moana Pasifika is pivotal. Lose it and he could be out. Kudos, meanwhile, to halfback Tate McDermott, who scored one of the best individual tries of the season from 50m out. Brickbats, however, to lock Angus Blyth for one of the worst high tackles you will see this year. His hit on Brumbies wing Corey Toole was a relic from another era.

12. Rebels

Lost to Blues 17-54. Record: 2-5. Down 1. Table position: 9.

A near perfect team to get the Blues and Beauden Barrett back into winning form. The Rebels led at halftime but collapsed after the break and didn’t score another point.