Christie, Telea doubles spark Blues' big comeback win over Rebels

32 mins ago
Finlay Christie proves to be elusive against the Rebels.

Melbourne's Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Blues has ended in misery, suffering a crushing 54-17 defeat as well as losing three key players to injury.

The Rebels blew a halftime lead in their Saturday night match at AAMI Park and a chance to jump back up into the finals-bound top eight.

The Blues, last year's losing grand finalists, piled on a stunning 41 unanswered second-half points to run away with the big win.

Melbourne lock Trevor Hosea and hooker Jordan Uelese, who last week was named in the Wallabies training squad, had to be assisted from the field after suffering first half leg injuries.

Uelese had replaced Alex Mafi, who was forced off just 14 minutes in with a hand injury.

With no hookers left the Rebels were forced to play prop Sam Talakai at No.2, with his inexperience showing as he incurred a penalty on his first line-out throw.

Melbourne led 17-13 at the break, scoring their second try after the hooter.

Injured in the previous play, Uelese bravely hobbled to a line-out after the Rebels turned down a penalty kick to hunt a try.

The home side were rewarded when their maul surged over the line with skipper Brad Wilkin the tryscorer.

The lead had changed hands several times in the first half with lock Sam Darry first to touch down after a nine-phase build up from the Blues.

Mark Telea dives in to score against the Rebels.

Melbourne hit back after a 95-metre raid, with young five-eighth Carter Gordon getting a flick pass away to speedster Lachie Anderson.

The Rebels then showed their patience to pressure the Blues before Andrew Kellaway found a gap to stroll over.

A clever try by hooker Ricky Riccitelli again put the Auckland-based team back in front before Wilkin's late first-half effort.

With star playmaker Beauden Barrett pulling the strings, Blues ran in seven tries with winger Mark Telea and halfback Finlay Christie both collecting doubles as they improved their win-loss record to 4-3.

Skipper Dalton Papali'i capped the win with the final try in the 80th minute.

With most of their reserve forwards already in the action due to the injuries, the Rebels were unable to go with the visitors and crashed to back-to-back defeats.

Rebels 17 [Andrew Kellaway, Brad Wilkin tries; Reece Hodge 2 con, 1 pen]

Blues 54 [Mark Telea 2, Finlay Christie 2, Sam Darry, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Zarn Sullivan, Dalton Papali'i tries; Beauden Barrett 3 con, 1 pen]

HT: 17-13

