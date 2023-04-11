Afternoon footy: Blockbuster Canes-Chiefs clash gets time change

The headline game for this weekend's Super Rugby Pacific action has had an unexpected time change.

The top-of-the table clash between the undefeated Chiefs and Hurricanes in Wellington was originally scheduled for a 7.05pm kickoff this Saturday but will now take place at 2.35pm instead.

The Hurricanes confirmed the time change this afternoon, saying the match had been shifted to a "family-friendly" time due to delays in planned Sky Stadium floodlight upgrades.

It was originally hoped the upgrades would be completed last week in time for Kiwi derby but high winds and safety concerns saw contractors lose half of their available workdays since starting the month-long project.

The project is on-track for testing later this week but the Hurricanes felt it was too close to Saturday's game and opted to make a call early.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said while the change may be inconvenient for some people, safety had to come first.

"The silver lining is that this will now be a fantastic chance for our young fans and their families to get out and connect as a community and watch a top-of-the-table match," Lee said.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 6-0 record having taken down the Crusaders, Blues and Highlanders as well as the Rebels, Waratahs and Moana Pasifika.

The Hurricanes are 6-1 with their only blemish being a narrow 19-25 loss to the Blues early in the season.