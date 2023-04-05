Govt to announce new 'broadcasting strategy' in next 24h

A new broadcasting strategy will be announced in the next 24 hours, Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says.

It comes two months after the TVNZ-RNZ merger was scrapped.

Jackson wouldn’t provide details but said it has nothing to do with the merger.

"I’m going to roll out a broadcasting strategy for all New Zealanders."

He said he would make an announcement over the “next 24 hours”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, TVNZ chief executive Simon Power resigned after a year in the job. Jackson said the two had some “robust kōrero” over the past few months.

He wished him the best and said there was “no pressure from my side.”

A final tally of the TVNZ-RNZ merger showed it cost nearly $20 million in public money, with $24 million leftover after the plan was scrapped amid Chris Hipkins' policy bonfire.