New Zealand
1News

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power stepping down

58 mins ago
TVNZ CEO Simon Power

TVNZ CEO Simon Power (Source: TVNZ)

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power is quitting the state broadcaster.

He will leave the company on June 30, having been in charge while the media business headed towards the now dumped merger with RNZ.

"It’s been a privilege to lead TVNZ while the business worked its way through the public media policy debate. This has been a tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish," he said this afternoon.

Power, a former National Party MP and minister, and Westpac bank executive, replaced Kevin Kenrick in March last year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of."

TVNZ chair Andy Coupe said a search for his replacement will start in due course.

"Simon joined TVNZ with a public media merger proposed. His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome."

New ZealandTVNZMedia

SHARE

More Stories

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

He told 1News on Monday he is "not a hateful person" after it was revealed he was banned from the social media platform.

Mon, Apr 3

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

The 1News reporter will take over for Anna Burns-Francis who joined Breakfast earlier this year.

Mon, Apr 3

MediaWorks says it 'misphrased' statement about new radio station

MediaWorks says it 'misphrased' statement about new radio station

Fri, Mar 31

0:24

Today FM a victim of short-term corporate strategy - expert

Today FM a victim of short-term corporate strategy - expert

Fri, Mar 31

5:19

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

Thu, Mar 30

2:49

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

Thu, Mar 30

3:24

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Bluebridge travellers sleep in cars overnight as sailings cancelled

1:47

Bluebridge travellers sleep in cars overnight as sailings cancelled

8 mins ago

Hugh Jackman makes health plea after cancer scare

0:52

Hugh Jackman makes health plea after cancer scare

38 mins ago

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea quake

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea quake

58 mins ago

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power stepping down

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power stepping down

3:13pm

Family dog's fate hangs in balance after court appeal

Family dog's fate hangs in balance after court appeal

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video