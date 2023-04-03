Dad’s pain from losing son to cancer captured in moving mural

A powerful image of a grieving father coming to terms with the loss of his son has been turned into a moving mural.

Kiwi artist Owen Dippie captured the emotion experienced by his friend of 15 years Stu McDonald, who lost his son Kereopa to cancer.

He said: “I painted this mural of my friend as a symbol of the infinite love between a father and his son.”

The artwork sits in Mount Maunganui on the wall of the Arataki Community Centre, beside a rugby field that both Stu and his son grew up playing on.

Dippie told 1News: "I felt Kereopa's wairua with me the whole time I was painting."

It took about a week to complete - but was planned for a long time behind the scenes.

"We took the photo years ago and have been waiting for the right time," Dippie said.

"Back when Kereopa was fighting his battle with cancer I painted a mural of both his and his father's arms coming together as a sign of strength and love and to also raise some funds to contribute towards his fight during this trying time.

"Over the years the mural aged and weathered so it was very important that whatever goes over that piece was done with the greatest of respect. This image of the father looking to his son felt right."

In a poignant message, Stu expressed the deep sorrow he had over losing his son to cancer.

He said: “I stretch my gaze towards the universe and watch for you my son, for every luminous celestial body that enters earth’s atmosphere is you illuminating the sky and sending me messages of hope in the falling stardust.”

The devastated dad's facial moko has been the central tool he’s used to heal from the trauma of having to bury his son eight years ago.

He says his moko depicts his never-ending love for his son and helps guide him for the future.

New lines are added each year, or existing lines deepened, with the physical pain providing a release for his emotional pain.

Dippie sharing this piece publicly meant a lot to him, with the power it may have to help others - but also to help Stu.

He said: "I love my friend and I thank him for his trust. Allowing me to share his pain with paint was a powerful thing. You lose a piece of yourself when you lose someone you love, you carry them with you forever.

"Due to its mana, it was an absolute honour to be able to be the vessel that provided a connection for my friend and his son, and also to anyone that has lost someone they love."

He hopes people can take something away from it, especially if they are struggling to adjust to life without a loved one.

"When we look to them, they look to us. Only in darkness can you see the stars," he said.

It comes as Dippie recently shared his own health battle with 1News.

He and his wife Erin were looking to start a family when fertility specialists decided to run a series of tests on the couple.

When his test results came back, extremely high levels of prolactin were detected in his blood.

Doctors went looking for a prolactinoma only to discover a tumour in his nasal cavity just below his brain. After lengthy treatment he is now well again and able to throw himself fully back into his art.