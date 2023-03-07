Meet the sculptor behind the nostalgic Kiwi-centric artwork

An Auckland artist is tapping into the hearts of Kiwis with his line of nostalgic artwork.

Simon Lewis Wards creates glass sculptures from some of our most adored lollies, and now he's showing off his new line — bubble wrap.

Inside his Titirangi art studio, Wards resembles something of an astronaut as he wears his full-body protective suit around his kiln.

But the former plumber and drain-layer is making bubble wrap as you've never seen it before.

He told 1News: "It's about 630 degrees… and it's about the same in the suit."

First he casts sheets of plastic bubble wrap which are turned into a mould — and once they've been cleaned up, they're moved into the piping hot kiln.

Wards will then take the cast out and he's got about 30 seconds to sculpt it while it's hot before moving it into a special oven.

He said: "That's kinda pushing myself technically as far as the craft goes but incorporating those nostalgic elements."

Seeing the playful interpretations immortalised in a new way has unlocked sweet memories for many. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards )

Wards is big on nostalgia in his art, he's known for turning classic Kiwi confectionery into art.

Old favourites like Jet Planes, K Bars and liquorice rope as well as Explorers, Milk Bottles and Glo-Hearts.

Wards said: "If you're doing nostalgia well you don't think about it, it's kinda like getting chucked in a time machine"

The artist works out of his Titirangi studio. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards )

Back in the day these combinations were often included in mixtures bought in paper bags for just 50 cents or $1 from the shop.

He's often inundated with people sharing their own stories about the sentimental elements of his work.

Wards said: "People started telling me stories about their time going down to the dairy, really into their stories, they'd be like 'omg', it was pretty amazing."

He began playing playing around with glass a decade ago when his trade job began to take a toll.

His latest project saw him recreate bubble wrap. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards)

"When my back started giving way, I was kinda losing jobs, I kinda got a bit bored of the trades, but it really set me up nicely with my hands and problem solving," he said.

Now he's unlocking childhood memories which may have been otherwise forgotten by tapping into Aotearoa's sweet history.

Wards said: "This isn't just doesn't just mean something to me but something to Kiwis in general."