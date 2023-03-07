New Zealand
1News

Meet the sculptor behind the nostalgic Kiwi-centric artwork

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
1:03pm
His designs include lollies like explorers and milk bottles… as well as the slightly more controversial glo hearts.

His designs include lollies like explorers and milk bottles… as well as the slightly more controversial glo hearts. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards)

An Auckland artist is tapping into the hearts of Kiwis with his line of nostalgic artwork.

Simon Lewis Wards creates glass sculptures from some of our most adored lollies, and now he's showing off his new line — bubble wrap.

Inside his Titirangi art studio, Wards resembles something of an astronaut as he wears his full-body protective suit around his kiln.

But the former plumber and drain-layer is making bubble wrap as you've never seen it before.

He told 1News: "It's about 630 degrees… and it's about the same in the suit."

First he casts sheets of plastic bubble wrap which are turned into a mould — and once they've been cleaned up, they're moved into the piping hot kiln.

Wards will then take the cast out and he's got about 30 seconds to sculpt it while it's hot before moving it into a special oven.

He said: "That's kinda pushing myself technically as far as the craft goes but incorporating those nostalgic elements."

Seeing the playful interpretations immortalised in a new way has unlocked sweet memories for many.

Seeing the playful interpretations immortalised in a new way has unlocked sweet memories for many. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards )

Wards is big on nostalgia in his art, he's known for turning classic Kiwi confectionery into art.

Old favourites like Jet Planes, K Bars and liquorice rope as well as Explorers, Milk Bottles and Glo-Hearts.

Wards said: "If you're doing nostalgia well you don't think about it, it's kinda like getting chucked in a time machine"

The artist works out of his Titirangi studio.

The artist works out of his Titirangi studio. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards )

Back in the day these combinations were often included in mixtures bought in paper bags for just 50 cents or $1 from the shop.

He's often inundated with people sharing their own stories about the sentimental elements of his work.

Wards said: "People started telling me stories about their time going down to the dairy, really into their stories, they'd be like 'omg', it was pretty amazing."

He began playing playing around with glass a decade ago when his trade job began to take a toll.

His latest project saw him recreate bubble wrap.

His latest project saw him recreate bubble wrap. (Source: Simon Lewis Wards)

"When my back started giving way, I was kinda losing jobs, I kinda got a bit bored of the trades, but it really set me up nicely with my hands and problem solving," he said.

Now he's unlocking childhood memories which may have been otherwise forgotten by tapping into Aotearoa's sweet history.

Wards said: "This isn't just doesn't just mean something to me but something to Kiwis in general."

You might remember these combinations were often included in mixtures bought in white paper bags for just 50 cents or $1 from the local shop

You might remember these combinations were often included in mixtures bought in white paper bags for just 50 cents or $1 from the local shop (Source: Simon Lewis Wards)

New ZealandArts and CultureAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Electrocution risk warning over Canterbury power line vandals

Electrocution risk warning over Canterbury power line vandals

29 mins ago

Experts say Australia faces threat of war with China

Experts say Australia faces threat of war with China

48 mins ago

MLB star requires 16 stitches after taking pitch in the face

0:22

MLB star requires 16 stitches after taking pitch in the face

54 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins and Luxon go head-to-head in question time

LIVE: Hipkins and Luxon go head-to-head in question time

1:45pm

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Northland gang bust, 9 arrested

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Northland gang bust, 9 arrested

1:45pm

Surviving Seaworld pilot doesn't recall hearing 'taxiing' call

Surviving Seaworld pilot doesn't recall hearing 'taxiing' call
1
2
3
4
5
6