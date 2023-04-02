New Zealand
Sunday

New Zealand strippers allege exploitation and wage theft

8:10pm

Strippers — they're late-night confidants, entertainers, and stag-do staples. But beyond that, many of us have been in the dark about their world, until now.

By Kristin Hall, Sunday reporter

When a group of Calendar Girls dancers were fired en masse in February, it brought national attention to the issue of working rights of dancers in the adult entertainment industry.

A new contract had been introduced for Calendar Girls dancers, increasing the price of a standard dance, but lowering their cut from 60% to 50%. For other services like Strip-O-Grams, strippers only get a 40% cut.

As a result 37 dancers banded together and wrote a letter to management, asking for a 60/40 split. The response was swift and public — a post by the boss in a Facebook group, calling out 19 dancers by name, and telling them to clean out their lockers within two days.

Calendar Girls says the changes are justified, but the dancers say the mass lay-off is just one example of strip club culture in which exploitation, assault and wage theft are rife.

In an investigation, current and former strippers from around the country share their stories, and Sunday seeks answers from their bosses.

And if you know more about this story, contact reporter Kristin Hall here — kristin.hall@tvnz.co.nz

New ZealandEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

They have been working for years with expensive consultants trying to unpick the tangle and bring in new payroll systems.

Sat, Apr 1

MediaWorks says it 'misphrased' statement about new radio station

MediaWorks says it 'misphrased' statement about new radio station

An announcement on Today FM's frequency yesterday afternoon said a new station would launch next month.

Fri, Mar 31

0:24

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

Thu, Mar 30

2:49

'Betrayal' - The short, tumultuous history of Today FM

'Betrayal' - The short, tumultuous history of Today FM

Thu, Mar 30

3:24

How safe is your job in the era of AI?

How safe is your job in the era of AI?

Thu, Mar 30

High school teachers strike for second time this month

High school teachers strike for second time this month

Wed, Mar 29

2:12

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

2:34

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

31 mins ago

Johnson returns to haunt Sharks in stunning win for Warriors

Johnson returns to haunt Sharks in stunning win for Warriors

8:10pm

New Zealand strippers allege exploitation and wage theft

3:52

New Zealand strippers allege exploitation and wage theft

7:56pm

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

6:51pm

Proposed visual artist royalty scheme introduced to Parliament

2:22

Proposed visual artist royalty scheme introduced to Parliament

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video