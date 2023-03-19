New Zealand
Special Lotto draw raises over $11m for cyclone relief

1:13pm
Saturday night's special Lotto draw raised more than $11.7 million for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, with half of all ticket sales going to the appeal.

A Canterbury player won the top $15.5m prize — sharing First Division with one other ticket, which takes home $500,000.

Lotto also said 20 other players won $24,497 each with Second Division. Strike's top prize wasn't won.

The more than $11m going toward recovery efforts well exceeded the $8m Lotto estimated it'd raise — Lotto said an "incredible" $11,770,000 was raised.

"In a time of need, New Zealanders rally together to help each other. This is a fantastic effort and I want to thank everyone across the country who contributed to the draw," Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said.

"In addition the draw, the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund has also raised over $830,000 for communities.

"Every little bit helps and it has been humbling to see people continue to make donations and offers of assistance."

Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said it "can't thank Lotto players throughout Aotearoa enough."

"Kiwis are renowned for being a generous bunch, but support for this special draw has exceeded all expectations and will go a long way in helping those communities doing it so tough right now."

Video Stories

Close Video