A Lotto player in Tauranga "will be on cloud nine" after winning $1 million in Saturday night's first division draw.

Lotto said in a statement that the winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball rolled over to a jackpot of $6m for Wednesday night, and Strike rolled over to $800,000 on Wednesday night.

"Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible," the statement said.