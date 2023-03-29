Rugby
All Black Sevu Reece to miss World Cup with knee injury

8:52am
Sevu Reece sprints away for his 80m individual effort against the Irish.

Sevu Reece sprints away for his 80m individual effort against the Irish. (Source: Photosport)

All Blacks and Crusaders wing Sevu Reece will miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France with a knee injury.

He suffered the injury in his side's Super Rugby win over the Blues earlier this month, and today, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed the seriousness.

"Sevu's out for the whole of the 2023 season," said Robertson. "He's back in '24.

"We really feel for him. He's been incredible for us. It's a big loss.

"A lot of work will get him back to where he was beforehand, being a world class wing."

Tough Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder is taken down by the Brumbies defence.

Tough Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder is taken down by the Brumbies defence. (Source: Photosport)

Forward Ethan Blackadder will miss six weeks with a hamstring injury, Robertson also said.

