Super Rugby power rankings - can the Chiefs maintain streak?

Super Rugby Pacific power rankings

The Chiefs are still winning, but will they slip up this weekend?

1. Crusaders

Beat Brumbies 35-17. Record: 3-2. No change. Table position: 5.

They were without Sam Whitelock and Sevu Reece and lost lock Zach Gallagher on the eve of the game. And they were up 21-3 at halftime - game virtually over. The Brumbies, who left a host of players in Canberra, fought back but couldn’t prevent the defending champions from securing a winning bonus point. Leicester Fainga’anuku was once again in near unstoppable form for the Crusaders. He has five tries in his last two games.

2. Chiefs

Beat Waratahs 24-14. Record: 5-0. No change. Table position: 1.

The Chiefs had the Waratahs pinned in their territory for most of the first half but couldn’t make the Sydneysiders pay despite the near constant handling errors by the home side. A scratchy attacking performance from the Chiefs. If anything, the scoreline flattered them as wing Emoni Narawa scored a converted try in the final four minutes. They will need to improve before the blockbuster clash against the Blues in Hamilton this weekend but so will their opponents.

3. Hurricanes

Beat Moana Pasifika 59-0. Record: 4-1. Up 1. Table position: 2.

The Hurricanes, who scored nine tries, had too many attacking weapons for the hapless Moana. Few would have taken pleasure in watching this.

4. Highlanders

Beat Fijian Drua 57-24. Record: 2-3. Up 2. Table position: 8.

The southerners have strung two wins together and are in unprecedented territory on the power rankings and the table itself. This free-flowing bonus-point win takes them up to a quarter-final spot. A couple of weeks ago they were languishing in 11th. They have potential to reach new heights next weekend after an away match against Moana Pasifika.

Stephen Perofeta takes on the Force defence at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

5. Blues

Beat Force 30-17. Record: 3-2. No change. Table position: 4.

Blues fans, relax. This wasn’t the most fluent attacking performance from your team, who were hassled at the breakdown and lineout by the Force. But you were missing a host of stars and Stephen Perofeta was incisive and decisive at No10. It was all a bit clunky in the end as the Force scored a couple of tries but this was the sort of game your team could have lost three or four years ago.

6. Rebels

Beat Reds 40-34. Record 2-3. Up 5. Table position 7.

In one of the matches of the round, the Rebels recovered after conceding two converted tries to lead at halftime and then managed another escape act in the second half after the Reds snuck in front again. In a grandstand finish, the Rebels had a try ruled out due to a knock on. More dramatically, so did the Reds after lock Ryan Smith obstructed a defender as replacement halfback Tate McDermott went over in the corner untouched from an attacking ruck. The Rebels impressed with their attacking ability but their lack of line speed on defence will hurt them in the weeks ahead.

7. Force

Lost to Blues 17-30. Record: 2-3. Up 3. Table position: 10.

The Western Australians were better than the scoreline suggests. They contested the breakdown hard, with openside flanker Tim Anstee, a sevens international, a standout, and possessed real firepower in their backline, including the slippery Zach Kibirige. Still, after losing to the Highlanders last weekend, this is turning into a tough tour.

8. Reds

Lost to Rebels 34-40. Record: 2-3. Down 1. Table position: 6.

Got to within one point at the death but Tate McDermott’s try in the left corner was ruled out due to Ryan Smith’s brain explosion – he held back Rebels loose forward Josh Kemeny. Appear destined for a mid- to lower mid-table finish.

9. Waratahs

Lost to Chiefs 14-24. Record: 1-4. No change. Table position: 11

They’re better than this, especially when flanker Michael Hooper is in good form, but their constant errors allowed the Chiefs to control this game. Incredibly, the Tahs are in 11th place on the table. They’ll want to finish above their big rivals the Reds at the very least.

10. Drua

Lost to Highlanders 24-57. Record: 2-3. Down 1. Table position: 9.

Scored a screamer of a try off an attacking scrum to kick things off in Dunedin but were badly disconnected on defence. Their offloading game is still elite, though.

11. Brumbies

Lost to Crusaders 17-35. Record: 1-4. Down 7. Table position 3.

Showed some resistance after initially looking gun-shy at the breakdown and being battered at scrum time. However, their intentions were made clear before they arrived when they left their best players in Canberra. Maybe Australia’s best team, who upset the Blues, aren't that good after all.

12. Moana Pasifika

Lost to Hurricanes 0-59. Record: 0-5. No change. Table position: 12.

A match probably best forgotten.