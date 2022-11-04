Dame Valerie Adams and family take 'inspiring' trip to Tonga

Due to Covid-19 disruption, it's been a few years since New Zealand sporting great Dame Valerie Adams has visited her homeland of Tonga.

She's taken her fair share of flights, but this latest three-hour trip to the Pacific means more than most.

"Last time I was here I was pregnant with my son and my daughter was 17 months. So this trip is not only for myself but for them to reconnect, get in touch with my family and friends, but just to be home ‘cos this place grounds me a lot," she said.

It's also a trip for the people of Tonga. While visiting, she's showcasing her movie More Than Gold, for free.

From young to old, for everyday Tongans to royalty and politicians, it's an experience that’s provided a different kind of gold for the 38-year-old five-time Olympian.

"To have a 54-year-old nanny in there tell me she wants to take up masters Olympic shotputting was quite inspiring for me,” Dame Valerie said.

It's an opportunity to educate her children on their heritage, visit the gravesites of her loved ones, and continue to leave a legacy, especially for young women.

"They're amazing, there are lots of strong women here in Tonga and I've met quite a few of them.

"There are just more of them around that we need to empower to come together to put them on that right track," Dame Valerie said.