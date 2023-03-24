New Zealand
Anti-trans activist Posie Parker lands in Auckland

55 mins ago

Controversial anti-transgender rights speaker Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, landed in Auckland this evening.

It comes after a last-ditch attempt to prevent her from entering the country was dismissed by the High Court today.

At the airport, Parker repeated her views, saying she speaks to women "all over" New Zealand "all the time".

Posie Parker at Auckland Airport.

Posie Parker at Auckland Airport. (Source: 1News)

When Parker was asked what can be expected at her event in Auckland's Albert Park tomorrow morning, where a counter-protest is also planned, one of her security guards said: "There will be no trouble at Albert Park tomorrow."

Challenged over the neo-Nazi presence at her rally in Melbourne last weekend, Parker said: "How on earth would I be able to prevent somebody from coming to a free speech event?"

Authorities prepare for protests

When announcing his decision to allow Parker to enter the country, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said he would "prefer" if Parker "never set foot in New Zealand", but that the case didn't meet the threshold for ministerial intervention.

The assessment took into account what happened in Melbourne, he added.

"I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around including white supremacists," Wood said.

"As we look towards her events for this coming weekend, the welfare and safety of our transgender community is front of mind.

"Event organisers maintain the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and police have advised they will also be in attendance to ensure public safety."

