Vodafone refits stores to One NZ amid TVNZ trademark talks

The retail fitout of Vodafone NZ to One NZ around the country is progressing, despite the company still being in talks with TVNZ over the use of the new brand.

The name-change was announced in September last year following the 2019 sale of Vodafone to utilites investor Infratil and Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management for $3.4 billion.

It prompted TVNZ to file an opposition claim against Vodafone's decision to trademark the name One NZ.

A spokesperson for TVNZ says the two companies are still in talks.

“TVNZ is in discussions with Vodafone about its trademark process for One NZ. TVNZ 1 and 1News are reputable, valuable and iconic local brands and we’re keen to protect them.

“Given these discussions are ongoing, we are simply exercising our rights until the parties reach a position they are comfortable with. We continue to partner with Vodafone commercially and on a range of projects."

The spokesperson says that “Vodafone/One NZ’s retail fitouts don’t change our position”.

Looking hot @vodafoneNZ (soon to be One NZ) Wellington Office pic.twitter.com/wY3uYy3f8F — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) March 12, 2023

One NZ emailed its customers yesterday saying all billing, app and email communications would change from Vodafone NZ to One NZ by the end of March.

One NZ senior communications lead Matt Flood told 1News it’s business as usual for the company.

“There is no issue about whether One New Zealand can exist as a brand and we are progressing with our transformation. The remaining issues are minor and we continue to work constructively with TVNZ to bring the matter to a satisfactory close to both parties.”

“We don’t foresee any changes to our rollout plans. We’re really excited to start showing up as One NZ for our customers and all the benefits it can bring Aotearoa.”

Flood says there are 60 stores going green across the country.

“We’re in the process of transforming our retail stores to One New Zealand. Circa 60 stores are changing from red to green, with seven stores getting a full refit for the launch.”

Goodbye to Vodafone TV

Vodafone NZ also issued a joint statement with Sky today to confirm that Vodafone TV will switch off on 31 March.

“Since announcing the closure of Vodafone TV back in December 2021, most customers have made the switch but there are still a minority who haven’t responded to Sky’s communications about changing over and risk their TV going dark after 31 March, “ says Vodafone NZ Experience and Commercial Director Joe Goddard.

Sky’s Chief Customer Officer, Daniel Kelly, says “We encourage customers to check for emails from Sky with offers to switch or to call us on 0800 759 190 to avoid a surprise when the Vodafone TV service stops working on 31 March. We don't want people missing their favourite game or TV show that weekend because they haven't switched over.”

Vodafone NZ has begun calling customers who have yet to switch to encourage them to contact Sky TV to place an order for a Sky Box or Pod so that customers can get set up as soon as possible.

"Most customers who have been using VodafoneTV to access free-to-air channels and apps have already made the shift to a new solution. Any remaining customers should talk to their local multi-retailer to discuss alternative solutions such as Chromecast, DishTV units, or a SmartTV’s.

“As we say goodbye to Vodafone TV, we encourage customers to recycle their old equipment by ordering a freepost collection bag through our website or dropping it off in store. We’ve partnered with non-profit Abilities Group who break down Vodafone TV components into reusable materials and are proud to support its work creating meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” says Goddard.

“While the date for cut off was extended to allow Sky to get their new Sky Box and Sky Pods in the hands of customers, 31 March is the final curtain for Vodafone TV, so act today if you want to watch the Chiefs take on the Blues in the rugby, Pulse verse the Magic in the netball, or the F1 in Australia that weekend.”