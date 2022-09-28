'Enhance our mana' - Warriors renamed after Vodafone rebranding

The Warriors have confirmed they will be renamed for next season to align with Vodafone's rebranding, saying their change to the One New Zealand Warriors will "enhance the mana" of the club.

An image of the new one.nz logo (Source: Supplied)

Telecommunications giant Vodafone announced this morning they will become One New Zealand from early next year following the sale of the company to utilites investor Infratil and Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management in 2019.

With Vodafone being the naming sponsor of the Warriors - a deal they extended to 2026 last month - the rebrand will have a follow-on effect for the Kiwi NRL club.

“If anything, this reinforces our commitment to the Warriors," Vodafone NZ's experience and commercial manager Joe Goddard said.

"We see this as an opportunity to help reinvigorate the team after the challenge border restrictions presented over the last few seasons.

"There is a lot of fresh energy that comes with a name change and we see that energy as something the players can tap into heading into the 2023 season. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: 'This is our year'."

Warriors CEO Cameron George added the change will bring a boost to the club in their full return to New Zealand after being based in Australia for the past three seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The partnership between Vodafone and the Warriors is an enduring one, spanning 24 years, starting before some of our players were even born," he said.

"We view this shift in the brand and what it stands for as one which will enhance our mana and better represent who the Warriors are."

The Warriors finished a disappointing 15th this year, four points ahead of wooden spoon winners the West Tigers with a record of six wins and 18 losses.