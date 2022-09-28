Vodafone no more: Telecommunications company reveals new name

Vodafone New Zealand is rebranding to the name One New Zealand from early next year.

Vodafone's Auckland offices (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It comes following the 2019 sale of Vodafone to utilites investor Infratil and Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management for $3.4 billion.

At the time New Zealand chief executive of Vodafone Jason Paris said he hoped the sale would allow the company to expand into the digital sphere.

Today he said the rebrand is the next step in the company's transformation.

“We are proud to announce this decision to change our name. This move means we will have even more money to invest into our networks, onshore service, and technology solutions for our customers in New Zealand.

“We think One New Zealand better reflects our deep connections and legacy in New Zealand, as well as our future ambitions,” Paris said.

He said the company partners with overseas technology companies to help get Kiwis access to the best tech solutions.

“We are going from eight letters to three, and we are keeping our strong partner market relationship with Vodafone, so our customers will continue to benefit from that via access to global roaming, IoT (Internet of Things) platform, security and network technology solutions for the business and consumer market.”

In February 2021 Paris announced a company “re-shape” – 200 jobs were cut in an effort to cut out unnecessary back-end roles and focus more on customer service.

“Customers want better,” Paris said at the time.

“I am always up front that our service hasn’t been good enough, and in too many instances isn’t good enough today – but we are getting better, and are investing a lot to go faster."

Among those changes was the implementation of an ‘escalation team’ - the X-Squad team, who become involved if the tech or retail team are unable to solve an issue. Paris also planned to bring most of its offshore call centres back to New Zealand.

Today he said 100% of its business call centres are back in New Zealand and the majority of consumer call centres are here too, with some still in India and the Philippines.

Paris said in the last few months, 600 new retail and call centre staff have joined the company.

An image of the new one.nz logo

The Vodafone Warriors will now become the One New Zealand Warriors.