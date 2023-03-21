New Zealand
Man fatally shot outside West Auckland police station named

3:52pm
The man then shot at police before himself being shot outside the Henderson Police Station.

An armed man who was fatally shot by police in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson last week has today been named.

He was David Lolie Junior Fononga, aged 26, of Auckland.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement.

Fononga, who was armed with a firearm, had attempted to rob a cash and transit van at a Henderson Valley Gull petrol station around 10am on Friday.

"A firearm has been discharged during the incident, however there are no reports of any injuries at the petrol station,” Hassan said at the time.

He left the scene and police arrived to cordon off the area.

Fononga returned to the petrol station at 10.30am, during which he pointed a gun out of a black BMW at police before again fleeing the scene.

He was tracked by the police Eagle helicopter and in patrol cars, where he shot at police on "multiple occasions" while driving around the Henderson area.

"He fired at police at least seven times and may have fired on the public, police fired back at the offender on more than one occasion," Hassan said.

"He has then driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle at 10.49am holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff."

Fononga was shot and critically injured after police said he ignored their calls to drop his weapon.

He underwent surgery at Auckland Hospital, where he died on Friday afternoon.

One of the officers was injured while evading gunshots in their patrol car.

Investigations around the events which unfolded on Friday are ongoing.

