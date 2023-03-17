West Auckland gunman dies in hospital after being shot by police

The man at the centre of a West Auckland shooting this morning has died in hospital.

He was shot by police after opening fire on them after an attempted robbery at a petrol station this morning.

He had undergone surgery and was in critical condition at Auckland Hospital where he died this afternoon.

Eye witnesses said a man fired a gun into the roof of this West Auckland petrol station during a robbery this morning. (Source: 1News)

"At 10am, a man has attempted a robbery of a cash and transit van at a Henderson Valley petrol station," Superintendent Naila Hassan said this afternoon.

"A firearm has been discharged during the incident, however there are no reports of any injuries at the petrol station."

The man left the petrol station and police arrived to cordon off the area. However, at 10:30am the man returned to the scene and pointed a firearm out of a black BMW at police before fleeing.

Police then tracked the man with the police eagle helicopter and in vehicles, who on "multiple occasions" shot at police while driving around Henderson.

"He fired at police at least seven times and may have fired on the public, police fired back at the offender on more than one occasion," Superintendent Hassan said.

"He has then driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle at 10:49am holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff."

Superintendent Hassan said the man ignored police's calls to drop his weapon and was fired upon.

Numerous investigations remain ongoing into the incident - a police investigation and a policy, practice and procedure investigation.

Both the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe have been notified.

Police say they will release more details about the man once all procedures have been completed.