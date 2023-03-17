Witness says man fired gun into roof of West Auckland petrol station

Two eye witnesses have described the "scary" moment a man fired a gun into the roof of a West Auckland petrol station during a robbery this morning.

The man then allegedly shot at police before himself being shot outside the Henderson Police Station.

Father and daughter Aimee and Paul Gray were at the Henderson Gull when a man approached with a gun.

Paul explained what happened to 1News during an interview outside the police station.

"It started with a robbery of Armourguard at the Gull petrol station," he said.

"The guy left the scene, the police arrived and then he came back (the offender) about 20 minutes later and presented a firearm to us all in the forecourt then took off and made his way here (Henderson Police Station) and then I believe he got shot."

His daughter Aimee said the man was carrying an arms-length firearm by his side.

"He was very casual going into the store. As he went into the store he shot into the roof. I was scared I ran to my dad and said call the police," she said.

Earlier, police gave a statement on the incident.

"After 10am, a man has attempted a robbery at Henderson Valley petrol station," Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

"A firearm has been discharged during the incident, however there are no reports of any injuries at the petrol station."

Police then tracked the man who on "multiple occasions" shot at police.

"He has driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff," Hassan said.

"The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot."

The man is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.