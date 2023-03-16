Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

Education Minister Jan Tinetti says she is "very disappointed it's come to this" ahead of the teacher strike today.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Tinetti said she remains strongly focused on finding a solution for teachers.

"We know that it's been a really tough time for teachers over the past couple of years, like it has been for everybody but my heart specifically goes out to our teachers and what they've had to do to to get our young people through Covid.

"We know that conditions are tough at the moment, I know this better than anyone, this was my life's work, I've stood where they're standing today as well in the past."

She said she supports teachers in the work that they are doing, but wants to reach a resolution quickly.

The Ministry of Education met with NZEI on Tuesday in a last minute bid to find an agreement. However, NZEI said no formal offer was tabled and it has asked the ministry to return to the negotiating table next week.

Asked if she thinks teachers are being unreasonable, Tinetti said it's about more than just remuneration.

"The offer that has been on the the table at the moment has been a reasonable offer, but at the same time there are other issues and that's what we need to really look into and how can we support them to be able to do the best job that they can."

Teachers striking near Auckland's One Tree Hill. (Source: 1News)

She said it's her hope that today's strike is just a one-off, and she is working hard to ensure that happens.

Tinetti said she knows strike action is disruptive for young people and for families around the country.

"I stand strongly with the teachers and their ability to be able to demonstrate how important they are and the work that they do is really important.

"I'm working really hard at my end, I know they're working really hard at this too, it's not just about us hoping that there's only one strike, they are hoping the same as well."

Yesterday New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) president Mark Potter also said he hopes another strike by teachers won't be needed.

He said teachers don't find it easy to strike, but it needs to be done in order to enforce change.

"If we don't do it, we don't make the point, we aren't going to get the change that we need and so what we will find is that there'll be ongoing problems for children in the future if we don't have the teacher workforce to support them."

Primary teachers are set to march alongside secondary and area school teachers in a day of strike action today. NZEI said it's a "combined workforce of 50,000".

Teachers are demanding better pay and working conditions, including immediate action on staffing numbers.