'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

Parents speaking to 1News this morning overwhelmingly supported upcoming strike action in the education workforce.

It comes after yesterday's announcement that primary teachers will march alongside secondary and area school teachers in a day of strike action next Thursday, March 16.

The New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) union said it is a "is a combined workforce of 50,000".

"I think teachers deserve more pay," a parent at Richmond Road School in Auckland's Ponsonby said this morning.

"So I don't mind. Teachers work so hard, and without them our kids would have nowhere to go for education."

"They've got good reason to go on strike," another agreed. "I'm all for it.

"But I can understand it's going to be quite difficult for a lot of parents," she added.

A third parent stressed that teachers have also "been through a lot" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And another emphasised the work teachers do outside of school hours.

"Yeah, it can be a bit hard (for parents), but it's a fight that's worth fighting for", a fifth parent said.

Why are teachers striking?

NZEI president Mark Potter earlier told Breakfast "there are some big issues that we need addressed".

"Pay is one of those, but more importantly the conditions and resourcing and staffing that teachers need to do their job."

He called for more investment in training more teachers, and keeping teachers in the workforce.

"It's a very difficult decision for any teacher to go on strike, we love our job, we love doing what we do.

"However, it is that important, a statement had to be made," Potter explained.

"Within the teaching sector, there is a real strong feeling that we are not being valued.

"We need to be supported in what we are doing on behalf of our communities."

Ministry of Education responds

Mark Williamson, the Ministry of Education's general manager of employment relations and pay equity, said today: "The offer that NZEI members have so far rejected provides significant increases."

He said primary teachers we also offered improvements to "many" of the conditions NZEI are seeking to address.

"We have sought to resume bargaining urgently to avoid disruption to our learners, their families, employers and communities.

"We have been working through PPTA's priorities with them, however, there are still some outstanding issues and we have now approached the Employment Relations Authority to seek facilitated bargaining urgently. We hope the PPTA has the same urgency."