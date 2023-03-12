New Zealand

PM hopes schools and pre-schools strike can be averted

37 mins ago
An empty classroom (file image).

An empty classroom (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The prime minister hopes a last minute meeting with teachers will avert next week's school and preschool strike action.

About 50,000 teachers have planned to walk off the job on Thursday but Chris Hipkins said the government was working hard to resolve the dispute.

He said he acknowledged the issues raised by the union and wanted more negotiations to make progress toward an agreement.

Kindergarten teachers said this week's planned strike would be the first time they joined their primary and secondary colleagues in walking off the job.

It was estimated about 50,000 teachers would protest on Thursday in support of better pay and conditions after rejecting two offers from the government.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Union for kindergarten teachers NZEI Te Riu Ro president Mark Potter said all three sectors shared common goals.

"What we are finding is that all the teachers have more in common than they have apart, and kindergarten teachers are no different, they have some needs for improved pay and they definitely have some needs for improved conditions."

Potter said last year's offer had failed to address additional sick leave, removal of a pay cap for relief teachers, and pay recognition for kaiako Māori, head teachers and senior teachers.

Unions are scheduled to meet with the government on Tuesday, ahead of the strike.

Hipkins said the government wanted to come to an agreement with the union as soon as possible to avoid disruption.

"We acknowledge that some of the issues that they're raising, including around workload, those are issues we do want to work with them on.

"My invitation to them is to get back around the table with the Ministry of Education so that we can find a way forward."

Hipkins said he supports teachers having more time out of the classroom to prepare for assignments.

