Politics
1News

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

6:12am

The Green Party says it supports teachers striking in today's "necessary" nationwide strike.

The party's education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono urged the Government to "prioritise our teachers and address the many issues the sector faces".

"While they may be valued by many of us, they have not been valued by the Government. The work is often demanding and underpaid," he said in a media release.

"Today's strike is necessary because previous offers from the Government have not been enough.

"The Government needs to come to the table and ensure teacher pay keeps pace with the rising cost of putting food on the table, paying the rent, and keeping the house warm."

Thursday's strike comes after failed negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the unions representing primary and secondary teachers.

The "historic joint strike action" will involve primary, secondary, kindergarten, and area school teachers, alongside primary and area school principals.

Rallies and marches are expected to take place across the country today. Around 60,000 people are expected to be involved in the strike action.

Mark Williamson, the Ministry of Education's general manager of employment relations and pay equity, told 1News last week: "The offer that NZEI members have so far rejected provides significant increases."

He said primary teachers were also offered improvements to "many" of the conditions NZEI are seeking to address.

New ZealandEducationPoliticsEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

The Education Minister says she's focused on finding a solution as soon as possible.

8:25am

4:58

Analysis: Nash’s space cadet moment dents Labour’s poll positivity

Analysis: Nash’s space cadet moment dents Labour’s poll positivity

Stuart Nash's attempt to show the Govt is hard on crime was successful, but not in the way he hoped.

4:39pm

3:42

Explainer: What is co-governance?

Explainer: What is co-governance?

4:15pm

Poll: How well do people understand Three Waters co-governance?

Poll: How well do people understand Three Waters co-governance?

4:04pm

2:25

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

3:00pm

'Disappointed' Nash resigns as Police Minister amid interference claims

'Disappointed' Nash resigns as Police Minister amid interference claims

2:43pm

1:52

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Credit Suisse shares plunge as bank fears spread to Europe

Credit Suisse shares plunge as bank fears spread to Europe

24 mins ago

Morant suspended eight games for 'conduct detrimental to NBA'

Morant suspended eight games for 'conduct detrimental to NBA'

50 mins ago

Murder charge after woman's death in Ngāruawāhia

Murder charge after woman's death in Ngāruawāhia

8:25am

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

4:58

Jan Tinetti 'very disappointed' ahead of teacher strike today

8:14am

New footage shows police raid, arrests after violent NSW kidnapping

1:41

New footage shows police raid, arrests after violent NSW kidnapping

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6