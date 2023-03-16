'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

The Green Party says it supports teachers striking in today's "necessary" nationwide strike.

The party's education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono urged the Government to "prioritise our teachers and address the many issues the sector faces".

"While they may be valued by many of us, they have not been valued by the Government. The work is often demanding and underpaid," he said in a media release.

"Today's strike is necessary because previous offers from the Government have not been enough.

"The Government needs to come to the table and ensure teacher pay keeps pace with the rising cost of putting food on the table, paying the rent, and keeping the house warm."

Thursday's strike comes after failed negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the unions representing primary and secondary teachers.

The "historic joint strike action" will involve primary, secondary, kindergarten, and area school teachers, alongside primary and area school principals.

Rallies and marches are expected to take place across the country today. Around 60,000 people are expected to be involved in the strike action.

Mark Williamson, the Ministry of Education's general manager of employment relations and pay equity, told 1News last week: "The offer that NZEI members have so far rejected provides significant increases."

He said primary teachers were also offered improvements to "many" of the conditions NZEI are seeking to address.