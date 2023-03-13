Politics
1News

First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
52 mins ago
National Party leader Christopher Luxon, left, and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, left, and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Parliament TV)

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll will be revealed tonight, including party vote numbers and preferred prime minister rankings.

The last 1News Kantar Public Poll, released at the end of January, had National on 37% of the party vote, Labour on 38%, Act on 10% and the Greens on 7%.

That poll - the first under the premiership of Chris Hipkins - showed a surge in support for Labour, having gained five percentage points on its previous poll result. It translated to 49 seats, provided Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi retained Waiariki.

It was Labour’s best result since January 2022, but it still wasn’t enough for Labour to govern alone. Based on that result, centre-right parties would have 60 seats and centre-left parties would have 58 - out of 120.

Today’s poll covers the period from March 4 to 8, which followed a Cabinet reshuffle which saw Ayesha Verrall replace Andrew Little as Health Minister, and Kieran McAnulty take over the Local Government portfolio - and with it, the controversial Three Waters reforms - from Nanaia Mahuta.

Today’s poll also follows the National Party’s announcement of its alternative to the Government’s Three Waters reforms, Rob Campbell’s double-sacking from Te Whatu Ora and the Environmental Protection Authority.

The poll period included the National Party’s announcement of its “Family Boost” policy which would give a childcare tax rebate of up to $75 per week, which was announced on March 5.

The poll also followed a Government announcement - on February 8 - that the RNZ-TVNZ merger would be scrapped, part of a Government refocus on “bread and butter” issues, according to Hipkins.

In the last 1News Kantar Public Poll, to the question: "Do you support or oppose the merger?" - 28% said they were for it, 41% against and the rest didn't know or didn't answer.

The poll will be released on 1News at 6pm and at 1News.co.nz.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

ACT renews calls for youth offenders to wear ankle bracelets

ACT renews calls for youth offenders to wear ankle bracelets

It comes as offending jumped 39% in the last year, according to statistics released by the National Party.

10:09am

8:31

Dave Letele calls for PM to visit flood-stricken areas again

Dave Letele calls for PM to visit flood-stricken areas again

It comes after Hawke's Bay and Gisborne were lashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

8:08am

5:37

Nothing undemocratic about co-governance - Hipkins

Nothing undemocratic about co-governance - Hipkins

3:38pm

4:34

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

Full video: Hipkins speaks during visit to Auckland's Big Gay Out

1:43pm

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

Extending fuel tax cut won't raise emissions - Hipkins

1:23pm

9:31

Expert warns windfall tax on banks comes with risks

Expert warns windfall tax on banks comes with risks

Sun, Mar 12

11:19

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Perfect 10! Aussie surfer nails dream wave in Portugal

0:55

Perfect 10! Aussie surfer nails dream wave in Portugal

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

27 mins ago

Pharmacist blamed colleague, falsified script, after patient hospitalised

Pharmacist blamed colleague, falsified script, after patient hospitalised

38 mins ago

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

39 mins ago

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

52 mins ago

First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight

First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight
1
2
3
4
5
6