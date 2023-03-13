First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll will be revealed tonight, including party vote numbers and preferred prime minister rankings.

The last 1News Kantar Public Poll, released at the end of January, had National on 37% of the party vote, Labour on 38%, Act on 10% and the Greens on 7%.

That poll - the first under the premiership of Chris Hipkins - showed a surge in support for Labour, having gained five percentage points on its previous poll result. It translated to 49 seats, provided Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi retained Waiariki.

It was Labour’s best result since January 2022, but it still wasn’t enough for Labour to govern alone. Based on that result, centre-right parties would have 60 seats and centre-left parties would have 58 - out of 120.

Today’s poll covers the period from March 4 to 8, which followed a Cabinet reshuffle which saw Ayesha Verrall replace Andrew Little as Health Minister, and Kieran McAnulty take over the Local Government portfolio - and with it, the controversial Three Waters reforms - from Nanaia Mahuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s poll also follows the National Party’s announcement of its alternative to the Government’s Three Waters reforms, Rob Campbell’s double-sacking from Te Whatu Ora and the Environmental Protection Authority.

The poll period included the National Party’s announcement of its “Family Boost” policy which would give a childcare tax rebate of up to $75 per week, which was announced on March 5.

The poll also followed a Government announcement - on February 8 - that the RNZ-TVNZ merger would be scrapped, part of a Government refocus on “bread and butter” issues, according to Hipkins.

In the last 1News Kantar Public Poll, to the question: "Do you support or oppose the merger?" - 28% said they were for it, 41% against and the rest didn't know or didn't answer.

The poll will be released on 1News at 6pm and at 1News.co.nz.