Luxon: National will scrap Three Waters, set strict water rules

If successful in the election this year, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says the Three Waters model will be scrapped and stricter water regulations will instead be enforced on local councils.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Luxon said the "undemocratic and unworkable" Three Waters scheme introduced by Labour will not effectively address the "sub-standard status quo" of water management in the country.

"Instead, a National Government will set and enforce strict water quality standards and require councils to invest in the ongoing maintenance and replacement of their vital water infrastructure, while keeping control of the assets that their ratepayers have paid for," he said.

Four key points are listed in the party's plan: "Repeal Three Waters and scrap the four co-governed mega-entities; Restore council ownership and control; Set strict rules for water quality and investment in infrastructure; Ensure water services are financially sustainable".

Luxon said councils "will be required to demonstrate a clear plan to deliver ongoing investment in water infrastructure. Those plans will need to be approved by the Minister of Local Government".

As part of his party's plan, Luxon said water quality regulator Taumata Arowai would continue to set strict standards, while National would establish a Water Infrastructure Regulator within the Commerce Commission to enforce standards for long-term water infrastructure investment.

He said councils would be required to put aside money to spend exclusively on water infrastructure.

"National’s plan supports greater access for councils to long-term borrowing, which is an appropriate way to fund long-life water infrastructure," he said. "One way to improve access to borrowing would be for neighbouring councils to form Regional Council Controlled Organisations. Ultimately, it is up to the councils but we would envisage it is likely a number of regional groups will emerge to deliver better water services.

“Financial sustainability will enable the long-term investment in infrastructure that will deliver the quality drinking water, cleaner rivers and swimmable beaches that New Zealanders want and expect."