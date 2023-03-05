'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

National leader Christopher Luxon has announced a new election-year policy that would give low-and-middle-income families a 25% rebate on their childcare expenses.

The policy was part of National's "state of the nation" address that saw Luxon again push the cost of living as a dominant issue ahead of this year's general election.

Luxon said the new policy, called "FamilyBoost", could give families up to an additional $75 a week. The policy would cost about $249 million per year.

"National’s FamilyBoost childcare tax rebate will help 130,000 low-and-middle-income families keep more of what they earn, with up to $75 more in their after-tax pay each week.

"Families will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, up to the maximum of $3900 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a targeted programme that will be available to families earning up to $180,000, with the full $75 a week rebate available to those families earning up to $140,000," he said.

The National leader said the new rebates would be funded by "cutting wasteful spending on contractors and consultants".

Attacking the Government, Luxon said the "gravy train" for consultants had "skyrocketed" in the past year, and that, if elected, the party would slash "working groups" and stop further agency restructures.

"National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors at a premium to do the regular job of a public servant," he said.

"The culture of public servants rebranding as contractors – only to do the same job at twice the hourly rate – is chronic in Wellington."

The rebates will gradually reduce as family income increases from $140,000, according to National. The maximum weekly rebates for families earning $150,000, $160,000 and $170,000 are $56.25, $37.50, and $18.75, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the opposition leader's address set the scene for National's campaign in the run-up to the October election.

Luxon again stressed his "five-point plan" for tackling cost of living pressure and inflation.

"I don’t accept the status quo. I don't accept that the highest inflation in 32 years and rapidly rising interest rates is the best we can do," he said.

"I want New Zealand going forwards, not backwards".

The party leader reiterated familiar criticisms made against the Government — including on crime, housing, school attendance rates, and hospital waiting times.

National's state of the nation address was initially planned for February but had been pushed back twice, due to weather warnings prior to Cyclone Gabrielle.