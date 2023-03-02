Rob Campbell says sackings about co-governance, not LinkedIn posts

Rob Campbell says his dismissal from two public roles this week was not about his social media posts but the Government distancing itself from co-governance.

It comes as Environment Minister David Parker announced Campbell had been sacked from his role as chairman of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) following Campbell's comments on social media that criticised National's newly-announced water infrastructure policy.

On Tuesday evening Campbell was also fired by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall from his role as Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) chairman.

In his roles, Campbell was subject to a code of conduct which includes provisions around public service impartiality.

Speaking to 1News on Thursday afternoon, Campbell said he was "disappointed" to also lose the EPA role and in his view the Government had an "unduly repressive interpretation" of the code of conduct and had not followed "due process or natural justice" in the way it had handled the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not about a post on LinkedIn or the code of conduct. The issue here is that the Government wants to be seen to be tough."

He said the Government was most concerned with - and distancing itself from - co-governance issues, and in his view the two disagreements he'd had with each minister in his former roles were in relation to co-governance matters.

"Unpopular in the Cabinet room" was how he described himself.

"I think everyone has to stand up for what they believe in. I believed I was working within the interpretation of the code of conduct I had."

He said the dismissals had happened "rather quickly" and he wasn't yet sure what his next moves would be.

The Government has been approached to respond to Campbell's claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released shortly after 1pm today, Parker said Campbell had eroded his “trust and confidence” that Campbell could effectively undertake his role as the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) chairman.

He had therefore removed Campbell from his role as a chairman and board member of the EPA.

Parker is empowered to do so under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act.

The sacking is effective from today, Parker said.

“I have accepted the Public Service Commissioner’s advice that Rob Campbell’s LinkedIn comments in relation to National’s policies and its leader is a clear breach of the code of conduct requirements that he act politically impartially and retains his ability to work effectively under current and future governments.

“Also, his subsequent public comments in the media suggest he does not accept the constraints he is under as a member and chair of a Crown Entity Board.

“That has eroded my trust and confidence in his ability to effectively undertake his role at the EPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite this decision, I wish to acknowledge the good work Rob Campbell has done at the EPA and wish him well for the future.

On the weekend, Campbell posted on social media site LinkedIn to express his discontent with the National's three waters policy, calling it a “thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance”.

On Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Campbell's comments had been "inappropriate".

Revenue Minister David Parker said reversing the proposal was the "right thing to do". (Source: 1News)

“I will announce a replacement EPA chair in due course,” David Parker said.

On Tuesday night Verrall announced she no longer had confidence Campbell could exercise "the political neutrality necessary for his role" and had removed him from his role as Te Whatu Ora chairman, effective immediately.

Yesterday there was mounting pressure on Parker to follow Verrall’s lead, with the National and Act parties calling on him to Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell appeared on multiple media spots on Wednesday, including Newstalk ZB, RNZ's Morning Report and TVNZ's Breakfast.

On Breakfast he said he considered National's water infrastructure policy to be "wrong and misguided".

Campbell said he often engages with political topics he’s interested in on social media, but that doesn’t mean he’s not impartial.

He said the code of conduct only relates to political comments that could damage his organisation, which “doesn’t mean that publicly, I’m muted".

“It doesn’t mean that I’m sitting there like a stuffed parrot, or a parrot that’s been trained just to say 'Polly wants a biscuit' whenever the minister wants; that’s not what I’m there for.”

He admitted to being biased in regards to Three Waters but said that did not relate to Te Whatu Ora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacking from both roles 'the right decision' - Act

Act party leader David Seymour said Campbell's comments had "undermined the integrity of the entire public service".

The public service must be able to serve whatever Government the people elect, not just the ones they prefer. Sacking him from both roles was the right decision.

“I hope the Government has learnt from this and appoint sensible replacements. The chairs appointed to replace him across both roles must be politically neutral and not prone to immature outbursts.

“Let this also be a reminder to highly-paid public servants that they’re there to do a job for all New Zealanders and their political leanings mustn't influence this.”

National leader Christopher Luxon also said it was the "right decision".

"His comments made his position untenable."