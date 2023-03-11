One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tauranga last night.
Police say they were called to the scene on Tamatea Arikinui Dr about 9.55pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.
Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tauranga last night.
Police say they were called to the scene on Tamatea Arikinui Dr about 9.55pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.
Latest
Popular
Latest
Popular
SHARE