Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

7:37am
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tauranga last night.

Police say they were called to the scene on Tamatea Arikinui Dr about 9.55pm.

One person died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.

