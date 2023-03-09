'The way it is' - Hurricanes, Ardie Savea accept one-week ban

Ardie Savea has accepted his one-week ban for his actions — including a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent — during last week's close win over the Rebels, coach Jason Holland says.

Savea was handed the small punishment late Tuesday evening after a SANZAAR judicial committee addressed his yellow card for "escalating" a confrontation between players, which led to him also threatening Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens.

In their review, the committee said Savea went "against the spirit of good sportsmanship" — something Holland said the Hurricanes skipper acknowledges.

"He accepted it pretty much straight away. When he was sitting in the sin bin for 10 minutes (he knew) it was something he shouldn't have done," Holland said.

"I'm aligned with him on that and to get the one-week sanction is the way it is and we accept it.

"Ardie was sorry and we just have to get on with accepting that and get on with what comes next."

Ardie Savea makes a gesture towards a Rebels player. (Source: Sky)

Holland said he wasn't sure what got under Savea's skin in the moment.

"I don't think there was any one thing — it was just a combination of how everything unfolded there with people running in from both sides and a bit of adrenaline going but as we've said, there's no excuse for where we got to at the end of it," added Holland.

"Like all of us, you can be a pretty special leader and still make a mistake and that's what has happened with Ards (Savea) with a little bit of adrenaline going."

Savea's 10 minutes in the bin marred an otherwise impressive performance for the Hurricanes who held on for a 39-33 win after also losing Tevita Mafileo, who was handed a three-week ban on Tuesday after being the first player to see his yellow card upgraded to a red card for dangerous play at a ruck or maul which resulted in a direct head knock.

The bans mean both will be missing for this weekend's clash with the Blues this weekend at home.