Scott Barrett re-signs with NZR, Crusaders until end of 2025

The All Blacks have managed to retain one of their key contributors of recent years with Scott Barrett re-signing until the end of 2025.

With big names such as his brother Beauden and fellow lock Brodie Retallick already confirming their departures from New Zealand shores after this year's Rugby World Cup, Barrett announced this morning he would continue his rugby career here with Taranaki and the Crusaders.

"I am excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Taranaki for two more years," Barrett said.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent these teams which I love playing for."

Barrett has earned 58 Test caps since his debut in 2016, playing at both lock and blindside flanker in the black jersey.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said it was "fantastic news".

"Scott Barrett has become a massive contributor on and off the park, and to have his commitment past the Rugby World Cup is a real boost."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who could be the benefactor from Barrett's re-signing if he is appointed the next All Blacks coach, was also excited by the news.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett celebrates at the final whistle in Wellington, with counterpart Ardie Savea disgruntled in the background. (Source: Photosport)

Robertson was quick to highlight how Barrett’s qualities have contributed to their unprecedented success in Super Rugby, saying the 29-year-old is an "incredible player with the skills of a coach and that his understanding of the game is what sets him apart".

"For club and country Scott Barrett committing through until the end of 2025 is huge," Robertson added. "His experience, the respect and mana he has in every team he plays for, makes him a massive asset.

"He's got the ability to be one of the greats of our game.

"He is a true Crusader."