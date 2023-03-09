Rugby
Scott Barrett re-signs with NZR, Crusaders until end of 2025

9:25am
Scott Barrett controls the ball against England.

Scott Barrett controls the ball against England. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks have managed to retain one of their key contributors of recent years with Scott Barrett re-signing until the end of 2025.

With big names such as his brother Beauden and fellow lock Brodie Retallick already confirming their departures from New Zealand shores after this year's Rugby World Cup, Barrett announced this morning he would continue his rugby career here with Taranaki and the Crusaders.

"I am excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Taranaki for two more years," Barrett said.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent these teams which I love playing for."

Barrett has earned 58 Test caps since his debut in 2016, playing at both lock and blindside flanker in the black jersey.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said it was "fantastic news".

"Scott Barrett has become a massive contributor on and off the park, and to have his commitment past the Rugby World Cup is a real boost."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who could be the benefactor from Barrett's re-signing if he is appointed the next All Blacks coach, was also excited by the news.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett celebrates at the final whistle in Wellington, with counterpart Ardie Savea disgruntled in the background.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett celebrates at the final whistle in Wellington, with counterpart Ardie Savea disgruntled in the background. (Source: Photosport)

Robertson was quick to highlight how Barrett’s qualities have contributed to their unprecedented success in Super Rugby, saying the 29-year-old is an "incredible player with the skills of a coach and that his understanding of the game is what sets him apart".

"For club and country Scott Barrett committing through until the end of 2025 is huge," Robertson added. "His experience, the respect and mana he has in every team he plays for, makes him a massive asset.

"He's got the ability to be one of the greats of our game.

"He is a true Crusader."

More Stories

'The way it is' - Hurricanes, Ardie Savea accept one-week ban

'The way it is' - Hurricanes, Ardie Savea accept one-week ban

Savea was quick to regret his throat-slitting gesture against the Melbourne Rebels and accepts his punishment, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says.

40 mins ago

Eyes on the prize but also the jersey for Stephen Perofeta

Eyes on the prize but also the jersey for Stephen Perofeta

The Blues playmaker is keeping Super Rugby at the forefront of his mind but he also knows next year there will be a No.10 jersey in the All Blacks up for grabs.

12:35pm

Joe Schmidt considering late bid for All Blacks coach - reports

Joe Schmidt considering late bid for All Blacks coach - reports

Tue, Mar 7

Super Rugby power rankings: Who's chasing the Chiefs?

Super Rugby power rankings: Who's chasing the Chiefs?

Mon, Mar 6

Savea cited for throat-slitting Super Rugby gesture

Savea cited for throat-slitting Super Rugby gesture

Sun, Mar 5

NZ Sevens teams take two wins each on opening day in Vancouver

NZ Sevens teams take two wins each on opening day in Vancouver

Sat, Mar 4

