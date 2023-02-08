Brodie Retallick the latest All Black to confirm offshore move

Lock Brodie Retallick has become the latest All Black to confirm their departure from New Zealand following the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old has announced he will join the Kobelco Steelers in Japan for a second stint in 2024. He will play his likely final season with the Chiefs this year.

"I would like to thank New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks for the opportunity to represent them over the last 12 years,” said Retallick.

“To play for the All Blacks is and has always been a privilege. The memories and friendships created by playing Test matches all around the world is indescribable and something I will treasure."

Retallick's departure is confirmed just a day after Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith announced they too would be leaving for Japan after the World Cup.

The pair have signed for Japanese club Toyota from 2024, with Smith likely to play his last season in New Zealand this year.

New Zealand Rugby is continuing to negotiate with Barrett about a potential return to New Zealand beyond 2024.