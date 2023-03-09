New Zealand
New CCTV clue in search for Tauranga doctor missing for a year

5:13pm
A person believed to be David Holland.

A person believed to be David Holland. (Source: Police)

New CCTV footage has emerged of a person believed to be missing Tauranga doctor David Holland, who disappeared a year ago this week.

The 31-year-old was last seen at his Pāpāmoa Beach home on the evening of March 11, 2022.

Police are appealing to the public for help on the case with the emergence of the new surveillance footage.

"Initially, it was believed he intended to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Road. When David failed to turn up for work, friends and whānau expressed concern for his welfare, and a police 'missing person' inquiry began."

Around 150 volunteers helped search Pāpāmoa Beach for Holland shortly after he went missing, with over 600 hours spent looking for signs of his disappearance.

"CCTV footage has since been located of a male walking alone across the Sandhurst Drive overbridge onto Truman Lane, then north towards State Highway 29A at about 7.58pm the night he went missing.

"Family members have viewed this footage and believe the male is likely to be David," police said.

The location described by police is about two kilometres from Pāpāmoa Beach.

"The male was wearing hiking boots, long tan-coloured pants, and a dark-coloured long-sleeved hooded top.

"Acting on this new information, police and Land Search & Rescue have also searched the Matapihi and Maungatapu area, without success."

Holland's mother travelled from Wales to join the search last year and said it was "truly overwhelming" to see so many people trying to find her son. The Welsh doctor moved to New Zealand in 2019 and worked as a junior anaesthetist at Tauranga Hospital.

David Holland.

David Holland. (Source: Supplied)

Police say they have received a number of tips and "would like to thank the community for their assistance and willingness to help locate David.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

