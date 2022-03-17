'Large ground search' for missing man to start on Tauranga beach

A "large ground search" is expected to begin around a Tauranga beach on Saturday after a man disappeared without a trace six days ago.

David Holland.

Police said in a statement on Friday that several volunteers would walk the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area to search for 31-year-old David Holland.

So far nothing has been found that would give any clues as to the missing man's movements on the night he went missing, police said.

Police renewed their pleas that they would like to hear from anyone who might've seen Holland on the evening of Friday, March 11.

They said this especially includes people who had been around Pāpāmoa Beach.

Pāpāmoa Beach at sunrise.

In an earlier statement, police said that Holland's friends believed he was intending to go for a swim at Pāpāmoa Beach near the end of Pacific View Road on the evening when he went missing.

He later failed to turn up for work which was "out of character".

The Bay of Plenty Times has reported Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital and has lived in the area for around four years.

Police have thanked staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and the Coastguard, as well as volunteers who have assisted in the search for Holland so far.

Anyone with information that could assist police has been urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

