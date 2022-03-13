Search under way on Tauranga beach after man goes missing

Source: 1News

Searches are underway after a 31-year-old man has been reported missing from his Tauranga beach home.

Pāpāmoa Beach at sunrise.

Pāpāmoa Beach at sunrise. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said David Holland had been last heard from on Friday evening.

Friends believe Holland was intending to go for a swim at the Pāpāmoa Beach near the end of Pacific View Road, according to police.

David Holland.

David Holland. (Source: 1 News)

He later failed to turn up for work which was "out of character".

Police said they've searched the beach and surrounding areas, but that "nothing has been found to help police understand where David might be".

Further searches are planned to take place on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they would specifically like to hear from anyone at Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday about 7.30pm, who may have seen the missing man.

They are also requesting anyone with information about his whereabouts or movements to get in contact.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

