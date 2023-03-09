Hobbs still fizzing over sub-11 second run - tail wind or not

After a blistering start to her season, Zoe Hobbs has already booked herself a spot at the Athletics World Championships later this year in Budapest.

But there's another bonus – time.

With the Paris Olympics looming, breaking the elusive sub-11 second barrier as she did last week at national track and field championships in Wellington was the perfect boost the sprinter needed.

A week on from running 10.89 seconds, New Zealand's fastest woman told 1News she is still buzzing.

“I heard my time and I couldn't believe what it was,” Hobbs said.

“That wasn't part of the plan, to run sub-11 first race back, so it was pretty incredible and we were sort of in disbelief but what a way to start the season!”

Zoe Hobbs crosses the line in the 100m final. (Source: 1News)

Hobbs was late to the domestic season party due to a leg injury although it clearly didn’t slow her down last week.

One small snag from the race though; her time doesn't legally count for records or qualifications due to a tail wind, which must be under two metres per second.

Windy Wellington, surprise surprise, was measuring 3.4mps for her race.

“I knew the wind before the time came out but I will take a sub-11 in any wind,” she said.

“It doesn't matter what the wind is. It could have been a 20-metre tail wind and I’ll still take running a sub-11.”

In her heat, she ran 11.07s for a new Oceania and National record which also allowed her to qualify for August's world champs.

Zoe Hobbs crosses the line in her heat for the women's 100m at the 2023 National Championships. (Source: Supplied)

“It was 11:07 and the qualifier I had to do was 11:08 so I got it by 0.01 of a second but 0.01 in the hundred is everything.

“We're talking small increments in the 100-metre.”

Minuscule numbers but massive gains, with the pressure now off as she doesn't need to chase qualifying times overseas.

In the meantime though, an official sub-11 second run is next on her radar with such a run qualifying her for next year’s Olympics.

The Olympic qualifying window opens on July 1.