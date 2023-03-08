Northland big cat sanctuary goes into liquidation

The future of big cats at a Northland sanctuary are hanging in the balance as it is now in involuntary liquidation.

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary director Janette Vallance announced the news on Facebook yesterday.

She said negotiations are underway with the liquidator and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Vallance described herself in one comment as "not defeated yet".

The welfare of the cats is unaffected, she said.

"The important thing is that the cats are fine and being looked after."

After a battle, the sanctuary reopened in December 2021. Facilities were upgraded and staffing issues were addressed.

The sanctuary used to be known as Zion Wildlife Gardens, with the big cats featuring on Aotearoa's The Lion Man television series in the 2000s.

The cats were found in unsanitary living conditions and had also been declawed or partially declawed.

There was also a tragedy when much-loved handler Dalu Mncube was fatally mauled while cleaning an enclosure.