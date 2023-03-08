No light aircraft crash found after Nelson reports

Reports of a light aircraft crash in the sea off Nelson this afternoon was likely just a crop duster doing its job, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News they were made aware of the reported incident around 3.45pm.

"Fire and Emergency crews responded to what appears to be a light aircraft in the sea."

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust were also aware of the incident.

However, in an update police said the reports were likely a false alarm.

"Police responded to reports of what was believed to be a plane crash.

"However, upon further enquiries it appears to have been a crop duster plane doing their job. It doesn't appear any plane crashed."