Chiefs off to quick start with no thought of slowing down

It's not often rugby fans have said this in recent years but the Chiefs are top of Super Rugby.

One of three unbeaten teams, they've racked up the points in the first two weeks of the competition, and that doesn't look like stopping any time soon.

After an upset over the Crusaders in Christchurch in round one, the Waikato franchise piled on the points in Melbourne last week for 12 tries in the opening two weeks of competition.

Coach Clayton McMillan credits their quick start to the faster games being played thanks to the new rules implemented around the set piece this season.

With that though comes fitness training – a lot of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Etene Nanai-Seturo gets airborne for the Chiefs against Moana Pasifika in his team's big win at AAMI Park in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

“We're just trying to play a lot more expansive game in terms of using our kicking game but also finding space on the edges,” McMillan said.

But it’s paying off.

The Chiefs have the second quickest ruck clearance in the competition with under three seconds; the new scrum and lineout shot clock working in their favour too.

One area the Chiefs are weary of though is discipline with close to 30 penalties in the first two rounds and three cards.

“You need to find a balance.

“Obviously want to play to the edge of the law, you have to, to be competitive, but you've got to be smart as well.”