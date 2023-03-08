Rugby
1News

Chiefs off to quick start with no thought of slowing down

33 mins ago

It's not often rugby fans have said this in recent years but the Chiefs are top of Super Rugby.

One of three unbeaten teams, they've racked up the points in the first two weeks of the competition, and that doesn't look like stopping any time soon.

After an upset over the Crusaders in Christchurch in round one, the Waikato franchise piled on the points in Melbourne last week for 12 tries in the opening two weeks of competition.

Coach Clayton McMillan credits their quick start to the faster games being played thanks to the new rules implemented around the set piece this season.

With that though comes fitness training – a lot of it.

Etene Nanai-Seturo gets airborne for the Chiefs against Moana Pasifika in his team's big win at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Etene Nanai-Seturo gets airborne for the Chiefs against Moana Pasifika in his team's big win at AAMI Park in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

“We're just trying to play a lot more expansive game in terms of using our kicking game but also finding space on the edges,” McMillan said.

But it’s paying off.

The Chiefs have the second quickest ruck clearance in the competition with under three seconds; the new scrum and lineout shot clock working in their favour too.

One area the Chiefs are weary of though is discipline with close to 30 penalties in the first two rounds and three cards.

“You need to find a balance.

“Obviously want to play to the edge of the law, you have to, to be competitive, but you've got to be smart as well.”

RugbyChiefs

SHARE

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings: Who's chasing the Chiefs?

Super Rugby power rankings: Who's chasing the Chiefs?

Rugby writer Patrick McKendry runs the rule over the weekend's "super" action.

Mon, Mar 6

Chiefs score fastest-ever Super try in big win over Moana Pasifika

Chiefs score fastest-ever Super try in big win over Moana Pasifika

The Chiefs appeared to set the tone early when Rameka Poihipi crossed the line just nine seconds into the contest on his side's way to a 52-29 victory.

Sat, Mar 4

Chiefs Manawa resist Blues comeback attempts for Aupiki win

Chiefs Manawa resist Blues comeback attempts for Aupiki win

Sat, Mar 4

Luka Connor's hat-trick spearheads big Chiefs Manawa win

Luka Connor's hat-trick spearheads big Chiefs Manawa win

Sat, Feb 25

Crusaders stunned by Chiefs' second-half blitz in Christchurch

Crusaders stunned by Chiefs' second-half blitz in Christchurch

Fri, Feb 24

Shot clocks and quick set pieces: welcome to Super Rugby's fast show

Shot clocks and quick set pieces: welcome to Super Rugby's fast show

Tue, Feb 14

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Review: Scream VI delivers big thrills in the Big Apple

Review: Scream VI delivers big thrills in the Big Apple

33 mins ago

Chiefs off to quick start with no thought of slowing down

1:57

Chiefs off to quick start with no thought of slowing down

9:03pm

Ally Wollaston back on track after challenging 12 months

2:09

Ally Wollaston back on track after challenging 12 months

8:23pm

Esk Valley school vows to open again after latest disaster

2:30

Esk Valley school vows to open again after latest disaster

8:11pm

Warriors looking to make statement against Roosters, Cowboys

1:43

Warriors looking to make statement against Roosters, Cowboys

7:33pm

'NZ European' term raises questions over who is considered a Kiwi

2:04

'NZ European' term raises questions over who is considered a Kiwi
1
2
3
4
5
6