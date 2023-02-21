Harry Styles does a shoey in front of 30,000 Perth fans

British pop superstar Harry Styles has taken part in one of the most Australian of traditions - the shoey.

On stage in Perth in front of 30,000 fans, Styles downed water from a shoe, much to the delight of those watching on.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever..." he said beforehand.

According to Perth Now, Styles had pulled an man on stage earlier in the show to do a shoey of his own. Afterwards he pledged to do his own, a promise he kept, much to his own disgust.

“I feel like a different person, I feel ashamed of myself,” he said.

“It feels so personal, such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”