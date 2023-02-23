New Zealand
Harry Styles required to take part in NZ's 2023 Census

8:10pm
Harry Styles will be in the country the same day the 2023 Cenus is held

Harry Styles will be in the country the same day the 2023 Cenus is held (Source: Getty)

UK popstar Harry Styles is heading to New Zealand next month — just in time to take part in New Zealand's 2023 Census.

The former One Direction star will be bringing his Love On Tour showcase to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 7 — census night.

Asked on Twitter whether or not Styles will be required to take part, a spokesperson said there's no special exceptions.

They said: "Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census.

"This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction."

As well as the response, the social media account uploaded an edited photo of Styles sitting at a table.

The 2023 Cenus account added a caption, which read: "Image description: Harry Styles sitting at a table, holding a pen.

"An illustration of a census paper has been added in front of him, lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint."

One follower who saw the interaction commented: "This has made me very happy."

Another shared a meme from a Wolf of Wall Street scene which included the text: "One of us! One of us!"

The Grammy Award winner was recently spotted in Australia where he was filmed doing a shoey.

On stage in Perth in front of 30,000 fans, Styles downed water from a shoe, much to the delight of those watching on.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever..." he said beforehand.

