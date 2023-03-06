Cardrona to limit passes, reducing numbers on mountain

Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields will be limiting the number of passes sold to reduce the number of people on the mountains.

The decision comes as the two Wānaka ski fields see increased numbers of people skiing and snowboarding, leading to long lift times, busy car parks and an overall negative experience.

Cardrona wants to see the number of skiers and snowboarders on the mountain reduced by around 1000 on the season's busiest days compared with 2020 through to 2022.

To do this, single-day and multi-day passes will be limited, reflecting the number of other pass types resorts expect to sell.

Once the daily limit of passes has been reached, the ski field will cut them off, making them unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will still be busy days on the mountains – if it’s a bluebird powder day and we have more season pass and Earlybird multi-day pass holders than average, we may have more people on the mountain than what we’re aiming for,” Cardrona and Treble Cone Experiences general manager Laura Hedley said.

“But we’re serious about making our on-mountain experience better, and we hope this change can help achieve that for our guests and staff.”

The same number of Earlybird multi-day passes, which are sold pre-season, will remain the same, with the ski field encouraging guests to take this option so they can “lock in the greatest flexibility.”

Both ski fields will also introduce a new 5-day “flexi” pass at a higher price per day, which can be used on either mountain.

"Pricing for all in-season passes will change depending on demand. Guests are encouraged to buy online and early to secure the best per-day pricing."

“We appreciate this is a big shift in approach and a New Zealand first,” Hedley said.

“However, dynamic pricing is widely used overseas to manage numbers on the mountains, and we’ve heard great feedback on the positive impact this approach has on the guest experience.”