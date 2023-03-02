Reworked season passes for Mt Ruapehu ski season

Reworked season passes have been announced for the upcoming Mt Ruapehu ski season.

It comes as a resolution to the voluntary administration of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL) is still underway.

The company went into voluntary administration in October last year amid a challenging few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and poor weather conditions.

Shortly after, the Crown assisted in a $4 million rescue package to help RAL keep staff over summer. In December, another $6 million was added to the total.

Today, RAL announced in a statement that it will soon begin selling season passes.

"We expect our sales period to launch within the next four weeks and will provide more updates on this as soon as possible," RAL said.

"A 2023 Season Pass will give you access to the full 1050 hectares of world-class freeride terrain, across both Whakapapa and Tūroa."

However, this year's season passes also come with some insurance should weather and other challenges again affect the season.

RAL's 2023 season pass outline:

• We will continue our focus on sustainable guest numbers. Season Pass sale numbers will be capped, and only available to purchase during the campaign period.

• We are taking a different approach to our 2023 season passes, with options to buy with more confidence and greater peace of mind. We want to acknowledge the challenges of the last three years and give you more options in your Season Pass purchase.

• A Mt Ruapehu Season Pass will include the same benefits you know and love, including discounts off food and beverage, retail, and lessons, and 50% off ‘buddy’ passes.

• Our 2023 operations will be a little leaner than some previous years, but will represent the best of our operations, and top to bottom skiing and snowboarding (snow conditions permitting).

• A 2023 Mt Ruapehu Season Pass will remain the best value skiing and snowboarding in New Zealand.

• All Season Pass purchase monies will be held in a third-party trust account until certainty can be given as to the 2023 season opening. If Mt Ruapehu is still unable to open then all Season Pass purchase monies will be refunded (once the season is underway, terms and conditions will apply).

RAL said further updates on the company's voluntary administration will be released as they happen. As will any updates on this year's season pass scheme.