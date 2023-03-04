Hamish Kerr at national championships and ready to soar

He’s been soaring high in Europe but this week Hamish Kerr is back on home soil competing at the track and field national championships with plenty on his mind.

Being back in Aotearoa is a settling sensation for the flying Kerr though.

"[Competing at nationals] definitely takes me back to being a young fella,” Kerr told 1News.

“I've been to nationals about ten times now so it's always lovely to come back."

Kerr extended his New Zealand and Oceania records last month in Slovakia with a 2.34m effort – a 3cm improvement on his previous best.

It added to stellar season so far for the Commonwealth Games champion after he previously won two domestic meets in Hawera and Whanganui before heading out to Europe for the indoor season, where he clinched victories in Hustopece (2.30m) and Torun (2.27m) as well as the world indoor men’s title after winning a final tour event in Birmingham, England late last month (2.28m).

Kerr said the source of his consistent, impressive jumps can be found at the gym.

Hamish Kerr has won his first Commonwealth games medal and first gold in the high jump final. (Source: Photosport)

"I think for me we've been more forensic about my physical capabilities so developing a better high jumper essentially,” he said.

“My personal best isn't quite high enough to compete with the big guys and so that's the point of this year."

So just how high is Kerr's ceiling?

"if I can get up to 2.36-2.37 that puts me in contention for Paris (Olympics) next year... I want to medal at Paris and put my name on that top step."

Also pushing Kerr is the forefront though of his parents whose home in Karekare was among those devastated by West Auckland's recent wild weather.

"As of today they've found somewhere to live for the next six months while everything sorts itself,” he said.

“They're pretty fragile at the moment, I'm not going to lie… I think about them most comps that I do but especially this month for sure."