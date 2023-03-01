'Ultimate hero': Second Muriwai firefighter mourned by hundreds

Mourners have paid tribute to Craig Stevens, a volunteer firefighter who died from injuries he sustained while helping others during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hundreds of people attended the 39-year-old's funeral service today, which featured an advance guard of BMX riders bringing his fire engine hearse into the venue.

His wife, Lucy Stevens, delivered an emotional eulogy, describing him as an "ultimate hero" and a devoted father of two children.

She said he loved his family, his friends, his firefighting crew and his BMX community. The firefighter had been an avid BMX rider and competed for a team.

Stevens was one of two firefighters trapped by a landslide at a property in Auckland's Muriwai amid Gabrielle's intense hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other firefighter, Dave van Zwanenberg, was farewelled last Wednesday at a service also attended by hundreds of mourners.

He and Craig Stevens were caught in a landslide as they tried to save a property amid Cyclone Gabrielle.

In emotional scenes last week, van Zwanenberg was remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest.