Muriwai firefighter deaths a 'heavy blow' felt globally - FENZ

The deaths of Muriwai firefighters has shaken emergency services in the community, across Aotearoa and internationally.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory acknowledged the deaths of the men caught in the landslide on Tuesday morning: Dave van Zwanenberg, who was found dead the next day, and Craig Stevens, who was critically injured and died in hospital last night.

"Craig died in hospital last night, surrounded by his loved ones, after fighting valiantly till the end. My thoughts and prayers are with Craig’s family, and with the family of his firefighter friend Dave van Zwanenberg, whose body was recovered on Wednesday," Gregory said.

"This is an awful reminder of the risks our firefighters and those involved in emergency response are exposed to every day while protecting and supporting others."

He says the tragedy was a "heavy blow" for the two families, colleagues in the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the Muriwai community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It touches all of us, not just in the Fire and Emergency NZ whānau, but emergency services Internationally and all New Zealanders," he said.

"I have received messages of condolences for the tragic loss of our firefighters from far and wide and I endorse the words of our Minister Barbara Edmonds, in that we thank the families for sharing their loved ones with all New Zealanders and we are indebted to them."

Gregory also acknowledged the Kiwis who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and subsequent floods and landslides, especially "those who have lost their homes, communities, and tragically, loved ones", and the efforts of firefighters such as Stevens and van Zwenenberg to support them.

"Craig and Dave died helping others, working with their team-mates for the benefit of their community. As we mourn them both, we will think of them with pride," he said.