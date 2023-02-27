New Zealand
1News

Local artist honours fallen Muriwai firefighters with sand mural

By River Lin, Digital Reporter
31 mins ago
Artwork drawn in the sand on Muriwai Beach for volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg.

Artwork drawn in the sand on Muriwai Beach for volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg. (Source: Sandart man NZ)

A local artist has paid tribute to two firefighters who died following a landslide in Muriwai with a mural drawn in the sand.

Volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse on Monday, February 13.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, who was sent to hospital in a critical but stable condition. He later died in hospital on Thursday, February 16.

Van Zwanenberg's body was found two days after the incident.

Flags at fire stations across the country were flown at half-mast to honour the pair.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory called the tragedy a "heavy blow" for Stevens and van Zwanenberg's families, their colleagues in the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the wider community.

"It touches all of us, not just in the Fire and Emergency NZ whānau, but emergency services internationally and all New Zealanders," he said at the time.

Now, local artist Sandart Man has honoured the fallen firefighters with a special tribute on Muriwai Beach.

The art, posted to Facebook last night, was captioned, "My tribute to Craig Stevens and Dave Van Zwanenberg — two heroes who lost [their] lives during the cyclone at Muriwai".

"Our heroes, Craig + Dave," the message inside read.

A close-up of sand art paying tribute to fallen firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg on Muriwai Beach.

A close-up of sand art paying tribute to fallen firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg on Muriwai Beach. (Source: Sandman art NZ)

Sandart Man told 1News the piece was created over four hours on Sunday, beginning on an outgoing tide about 7.30am.

He began creating sand art in Muriwai in 2014 using "just a garden rake".

He said he was inspired "purely by the selfless and courageous attitude of the two firefighters and what they do, and unfortunately paid the ultimate price".

It was also about uplifting the spirits of the Muriwai community who had been "bashed about terribly" by Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

"They needed a lift, some spirituality... to help them along with the healing process."

He also provided photographs of the art to the firefighters' families.

"It really was an honour to do it."

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle currently stands at 11. Five others are uncontactable as of this afternoon.

New ZealandArts and CultureWeather NewsAucklandNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

30 mins ago

Gloriavale head says criticism, scrutiny of commune 'deserved'

2:17

Gloriavale head says criticism, scrutiny of commune 'deserved'

31 mins ago

Local artist honours fallen Muriwai firefighters with sand mural

Local artist honours fallen Muriwai firefighters with sand mural

34 mins ago

Famed documentary photographer Ans Westra dies aged 86

0:22

Famed documentary photographer Ans Westra dies aged 86

39 mins ago

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle rises to 5

3:26

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle rises to 5

6:00pm

1993 World Trade Center bombing remembered 30 years on

1993 World Trade Center bombing remembered 30 years on

5:49pm

Hipkins 'comfortable' with Lotto appeal drive

2:18

Hipkins 'comfortable' with Lotto appeal drive
1
2
3
4
5
6