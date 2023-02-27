Local artist honours fallen Muriwai firefighters with sand mural

A local artist has paid tribute to two firefighters who died following a landslide in Muriwai with a mural drawn in the sand.

Volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse on Monday, February 13.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, who was sent to hospital in a critical but stable condition. He later died in hospital on Thursday, February 16.

Van Zwanenberg's body was found two days after the incident.

Flags at fire stations across the country were flown at half-mast to honour the pair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory called the tragedy a "heavy blow" for Stevens and van Zwanenberg's families, their colleagues in the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the wider community.

"It touches all of us, not just in the Fire and Emergency NZ whānau, but emergency services internationally and all New Zealanders," he said at the time.

Now, local artist Sandart Man has honoured the fallen firefighters with a special tribute on Muriwai Beach.

The art, posted to Facebook last night, was captioned, "My tribute to Craig Stevens and Dave Van Zwanenberg — two heroes who lost [their] lives during the cyclone at Muriwai".

"Our heroes, Craig + Dave," the message inside read.

A close-up of sand art paying tribute to fallen firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg on Muriwai Beach. (Source: Sandman art NZ)

Sandart Man told 1News the piece was created over four hours on Sunday, beginning on an outgoing tide about 7.30am.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began creating sand art in Muriwai in 2014 using "just a garden rake".

He said he was inspired "purely by the selfless and courageous attitude of the two firefighters and what they do, and unfortunately paid the ultimate price".

It was also about uplifting the spirits of the Muriwai community who had been "bashed about terribly" by Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

"They needed a lift, some spirituality... to help them along with the healing process."

He also provided photographs of the art to the firefighters' families.

"It really was an honour to do it."

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle currently stands at 11. Five others are uncontactable as of this afternoon.